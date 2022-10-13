The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €820.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($836.73) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MC. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

EPA MC opened at €621.90 ($634.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €654.93 and a 200-day moving average of €621.65. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.