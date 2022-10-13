Truist Financial Corp Acquires 114 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIZE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SIZE opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $139.40.

