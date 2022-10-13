Truist Financial Corp Acquires 14,473 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

