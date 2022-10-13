Truist Financial Corp Acquires 19,998 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 556,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 57,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after buying an additional 99,321 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 149,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,989 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

