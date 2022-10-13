Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,066 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after buying an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHH opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.