Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 264,313 Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HFGO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HFGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 264,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HFGO opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

