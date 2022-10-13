Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

