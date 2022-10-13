Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOF opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

