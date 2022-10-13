Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

