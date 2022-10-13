Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $99.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

