Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 474.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 62,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 157,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 73.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040 over the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.