Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,457 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.