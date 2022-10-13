Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,006 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PPBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

PPBI stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.