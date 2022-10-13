Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,695 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 704,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,494,000 after purchasing an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,759,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 677,379 shares during the last quarter.

GTES stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

