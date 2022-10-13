Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,017 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

