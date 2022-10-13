Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Paylocity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.19.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $225.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.02. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

