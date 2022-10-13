Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $136.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 55.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.