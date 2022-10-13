Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 206,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,925,000 after acquiring an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 157.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

