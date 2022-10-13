Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE MOS opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

