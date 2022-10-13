Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 54,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $138.07 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

