Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,560 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 851.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 299,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

EXP stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

