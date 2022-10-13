Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $190.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.52 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.