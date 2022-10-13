Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

