Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,969,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,407 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 160,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

