Truist Financial Corp Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $14,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 72.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 97.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVCO stock opened at $208.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.91 and a 200-day moving average of $229.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

