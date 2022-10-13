Truist Financial Corp Has $3.02 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

