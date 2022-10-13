Truist Financial Corp Has $3.05 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

