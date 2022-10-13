Truist Financial Corp Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

