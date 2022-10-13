Truist Financial Corp Has $3.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

