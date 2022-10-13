Truist Financial Corp Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 235,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 985,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.03. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.