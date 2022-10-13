Truist Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Rollins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 7.5% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 68.8% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROL opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

