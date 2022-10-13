Truist Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.