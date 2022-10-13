Truist Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.