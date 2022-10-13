Truist Financial Corp Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after buying an additional 136,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after buying an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after buying an additional 443,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after buying an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

