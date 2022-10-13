Truist Financial Corp Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of HSRT stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40.

