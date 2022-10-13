Truist Financial Corp Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $79.35 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

