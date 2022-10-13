Truist Financial Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.26.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

