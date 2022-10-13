Truist Financial Corp Has $3.37 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.