Truist Financial Corp Has $3 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PACCAR by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

