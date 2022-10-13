Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

