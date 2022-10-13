Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $224,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $380,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $33.19 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

