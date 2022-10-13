Truist Financial Corp Purchases 33,902 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 219,854 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,999,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after buying an additional 610,515 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

