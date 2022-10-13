Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 675.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

KW opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

