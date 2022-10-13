Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.67. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

