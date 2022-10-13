Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,060 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,948,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.