Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

