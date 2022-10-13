Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,461,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.