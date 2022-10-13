Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,079 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

PIPR stock opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

