Truist Financial Corp Sells 27,944 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

FALN stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

