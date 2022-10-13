Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,234 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $810,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -141.94%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

